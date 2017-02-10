Star Citizen and Squadron 42 will take to the stage at the PC Gamer Weekender

We're delighted to announce that Cloud Imperium Games will be attending the PC Gamer Weekender at the London Olympia on the 18 and 19 of February (tickets available!). Key Star Citizen and Squadron 42 developers will be on stage taking you inside the creation of two of the most ambitious games in development right now.

The team will discuss the making of Star Citizen's FPS module, Star Marine, before offering insights into Squadron 42's mission design. The Star Citizen Live team will also chat about what goes into the creation of Star Citizen's persistent universe. You'll have the opportunity to put any burning questions you have directly to the developers as well. Ever wondered what it's like to work with Mark Hamill, Gillian Anderson, Gary Oldman and Andy Serkis? Here's your chance to ask.

Speakers include Star Citizen Live lead designer Luke Pressley, Star Citizen system designer Will Maiden and Star Marine senior designer Sean Noonan. CIG COO Carl Jones and Squadron 42 lead level designer Simon Vickers will also be part of the discussion on the Saturday.

Want to come along? The PC Gamer Weekender will be full of new and as-yet-unreleased blockbusters. Dawn of War 3, Halo Wars 2, For Honor and many more games will be playable on the show floor. Wargaming Labs will be spotlighting some exciting unpublished indie games. Our hardware zone will be running workshops to offer rig-building tips. It's going to be great, and you get a free Steam key worth £7.99 with your ticket. You can book now via the PC Gamer Weekender site, where tickets start from £12.99.