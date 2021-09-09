How to spoil the mole's sabotage attempt in Fortnite

For Fortnite season 7 week 14, you need to "spoil the mole's sabotage attempt." What the heck does that mean? It might rely on your knowledge of Fortnite lore, which admittedly is a bit nutty, what with the alien invasion, alternate universe-hopping, and cube worship.

Thankfully, we've whipped up this guide to show you how to spoil the mole's sabotage attempt. If you don't see this challenge in your quest list, double check that you've completed the previous quests, which includes "where to place warning signs" and "warn characters of impending doom."

Read on for our full guide.

Spoil the mole's sabotage attempt: Where to go?

If you've been paying attention to the Fortnite season 7 map, you might notice that Corny Complex, where the Imagined Order has their biggest base, has been ripped apart by the alien mothership. Now there are giant chunks of earth and buildings floating in the sky.

When you get to Corny Complex, you should see that some of these chunks of floating earth have what look like giant metal orbs attached to their underside. They kind of look like landmines, which might explain the whole explosion.

To spoil the mole's sabotage attempt, you need to go to this floating island seen below.

Head to that floating island and float/drop/pickaxe your way to the "underground" level. You'll notice half a room has been ripped away, and one giant metal orb is attached to its left side, close enough to touch.

All you need to do is interact with the orb when close, and you'll complete the challenge. For your trouble, you'll get a nice 30,000 XP.

