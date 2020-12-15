Spelunky 2 online multiplayer is now live on PC

Spelunky 2's online multiplayer, which was delayed in September following a rough debut on the PlayStation 4, is now in open beta testing on Steam. Developer Mossmouth said matchmaking is working properly and the improvements made over the past month "have mostly paid off," but it hasn't been perfectly smooth sailing: A problem with invites means that many players have had to rely on matchmaking to try finding their friends online.

"This did not come up at all during the closed beta, and we suspected that the addition of multiple servers in preparation for the (much larger, more global) public beta might be related to the issue," the developer explained. "Reproducing these kinds of bugs can be tricky, but thankfully we were able to find a case of the bug to test and then put out a patch that seems to have fixed it for a lot of affected players!"

The immediate plan from here is to continue fixing online multiplayer bugs and other issues that come up. Beyond that, developers hope to have cross-platform play with the PlayStation 4 implemented within the first half of 2021, after which the online Arena mode will get some work. New invite methods will be added that will enable invitations through external platforms like Twitch, Twitter, and Reddit, and other multiplayer options "more fit for LAN parties and offline situations" will be looked at later in 2021.

If you want to invite friends to play, be sure you've updated to at least version 1.19.7a, which includes a fix for the invite problem. Select the "Online" option from the main menu, and then use either the Steam overlay to send an invitation through the friends list, or pop into Discord and DM your pal or use the matchmaking channel in the Spelunky 2 server. Note that your game activity must be set to "visible" in order for Discord invites to work: Assuming it is, click "+" next to the message prompt to make the magic happen.

Mossmouth said it's already got a "decent fleet" of servers in place and plans to more than double it in the future, with a focus on Asia, South America, and the US West Coast. It also warned that servers could go down without warning "for improvements" during the beta test, however. The full patch notes for the latest Spelunky 2 updates (that'd be 1.19.6a and 1.19.7a) are below.