Space Engineers leaves Early Access and is free to play for the next three days

Space Engineers, a sci-fi open world sandbox game, has been in Steam Early Access for over five years. The developers announced last week that the title would finally leave Early Access on February 28, and sure enough, it's now officially a finished game. To celebrate, Space Engineers is now 20% off on Steam, and it's free to play for the next three days.

If you're completely unfamiliar with it, Space Engineers describes itself as an "open world sandbox game defined by creativity and exploration." You can build space ships, outposts, space stations, wheeled vehicles, and more—in both creative and survival modes. It received a major visual overhaul earlier this month.

You can buy Space Engineers right now on Steam for $15.99, 20% off the original price. There's also a four-pack available for $47.99 (also 20% off), if you want to build crazy contraptions with friends.