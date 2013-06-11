South Park: The Stick of Truth reassures us of its existence, as Randy farts on a small boy

I still don't know where the cutscenes end and the gameplay (if any) begins in these South Park: The Stick of Truth trailers, but I'm relieved that the game still lives after all that unpleasantness with THQ. The show might be long past its prime, but it's still kinda funny to see Randy fart on a small boy (presumably the hero) while imparting "ancient and mystic attacks".

The Stick of Truth is coming "this holiday season". Or "some holiday season, hopefully kinda soon", as Cartman unhelpfully elaborates.

