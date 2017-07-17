'Soon, you will be able to design your character to a tee,' says PUBG executive producer

As it stands, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds offers scant customisation options beyond its default suite of hairstyles, skin tones and preset facial cycle. In future, developer Bluehole hopes to expand the battle royale's scope to allow players to craft bespoke avatars exactly to their liking.

In conversation with PvP Live, executive producer Chang Han Kim said: "We plan to give our users much more control over character appearance by implementing Anticto’s Mutable character customization system. Soon, you will be able to design your character to a tee."

Han Kim's words echo the dev blog video (featured below) Bluehole put out towards the end of last year, that discussed tattoos and clothing logos. PvP Live reports that the latter will be fully customisable in something which might resemble For Honor's playful approach to user-made emblem creation. If this is the case, given PUBG's healthy playerbase, it'll be interesting to see what the community comes up with.

Furthermore, PUBG data miners uncovered a host of costumes and gear that may or may not see the light of day down the line.

In the meantime, here's another look at last year's 'Character Customisation' short to whet your appetite: