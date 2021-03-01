Snoop Dogg ragequit 15 minutes into livestreaming Madden on Twitch

What I don't know about American football could fill a book, but I know that Snoop Dogg's 1993 album Doggystyle is a stone-cold classic and that when I saw the man live in 2014 he killed it. So when he livestreams Madden NFL 2020 on Twitch I am there for the man rather than the game, and have no idea what it was about the particular touchdown that, around 14 minutes into his latest stream, made him swear a bunch of times and ragequit.

The stream's title of "Sit Back, Relax, and Chill its a vibe in here" seemed pretty inappropriate at that moment, but then became appropriate again over the course of the seven hours that followed as Snoop's channel broadcast his empty chair and the music he was playing somewhere nearby.

And people loved it. While most of Snoop's streams get a few thousand views, this video currently has 103,900. Around seven-and-a-half hours in, Snoop walks across the room in a hoodie, realizes what he's done, and ends the stream. But those hours of broadcasting the words NO SIGNAL while various soul and funk classics by everybody from James Brown to Roberta Flack drifted in? It really was a vibe in here.