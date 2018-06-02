Snap up Fallout 4, Dishonored 2 and Wolfenstein 2 for cheap in Fanatical's Bethesda sale

Fanatical is selling Bethesda-published games for cheap until Monday, which means you can pick up Fallout 4, Dishonored 2 and Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for near to their cheapest-ever prices.

Fallout 4 is $12/£9, which is cheaper than it's ever been on Steam or the Humble Store, while its impressive VR version is $35/£26, the cheapest it's been anywhere since it came out last year. There's a 55% discount on the game's DLC season pass, too.

Dishonored 2, which remains the best immersive sim on PC, is $17/£12.50, which is another bargain. The original and all its expansions are also on sale.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, one of the best shooters of last year, is $24/£18, which is a very good price considering how new it is. The sale also includes 55% discounts for Prey, Doom, Skyrim, and many more. Basically, if you can think of a recent game Bethesda has published, it's probably going cheap.

