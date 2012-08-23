Sleeping Dogs demo now available on Steam

If Sleeping Dogs has you unsure of whether it's worth your hard-earned cash, now's your chance to give it a try as Square Enix have released the Sleeping Dogs demo on Steam . It features an on foot pursuit through a crowded market, chasing down a rival gang member before beating him to a bloody pulp. This is followed by a warehouse section that shows off Sleeping Dog's slow motion shooting.

If you like what you see, rest assured there's plenty of content on its way as Square Enix have announced that they have six months of Sleeping Dogs DLC planned . Also, be sure to check out Sleeping Dogs' PC-specific features .