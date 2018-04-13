Popular

Skyrim Special Edition is free to play for the weekend, and half-price until April 23

By

Try it free from now until April 16, and Creation Club items are 50% off as well.

If you're a Skyrim fan but haven't bought Skyrim Special Edition—maybe you're perfectly happy with the original, or find that mods for Skyrim already do plenty to improve it—you've got a nice window to take a peek inside without spending a dime. Skyrim Special Edition is free to play on Steam from now until April 16.

If you decide you do want to buy it, it'll be half-priced through the free weekend and all the way until April 23. If you see any Creation Club items that strike your fancy, those are all 50% off as well. And, if you want to find the best mods to use with Skyrim Special Edition, we've got you covered there, too.

Christopher Livingston

As staff writer, Chris has a love/hate relationship with Early Access survival games and an odd fascination with the lives of NPCs. He learned how to make animated gifs a while ago and now it's pretty much all he does.
See comments