Skyrim Special Edition is free to play for the weekend, and half-price until April 23

If you're a Skyrim fan but haven't bought Skyrim Special Edition—maybe you're perfectly happy with the original, or find that mods for Skyrim already do plenty to improve it—you've got a nice window to take a peek inside without spending a dime. Skyrim Special Edition is free to play on Steam from now until April 16.

If you decide you do want to buy it, it'll be half-priced through the free weekend and all the way until April 23. If you see any Creation Club items that strike your fancy, those are all 50% off as well. And, if you want to find the best mods to use with Skyrim Special Edition, we've got you covered there, too.