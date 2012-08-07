Sir, You Are Being Hunted trailer has robo-hunters in top hats, cyber-dogs, violins

Sir, You Are Being Hunted is a game about surviving the British countryside. The real British countryside isn't especially dangerous, so long as you avoid Owls and that army of armoured badgers that have occupied the Pennines since the early 1900s. Sir, You Are Being Hunted has worse. It has robots. They have shotguns and Cylon war dogs, and a taste for your blood. And tea. But mostly blood.

The debut trailer has popped up over on RPS , giving us a first look at some of those ominous procedurally generated landscapes. Former PCG gent, Jim Rossignol is part of the four man Big Robot development team. He indicates that SYABH will be available to pre-order "in a few weeks." It's due out next year. Trailer ahoy!