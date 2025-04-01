'It satirises itself because it's so freaking evil': Den of Wolves isn't a satire on late stage capitalism but it doesn't help that its doomsday scenario is starting to unfold

News
By , published

Hey ChatGPT, how do I destabilise a government?

A man wearing a mask
(Image credit: 10 Chambers)

You probably couldn't get a better setting for a heist game than Den of Wolves' Midway City. It's an unregulated island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean where corporations have all the power. They can run illegal and immoral human experiments, invest funds to avoid taxation, and literally just kill their opposition if they feel like it. But it wasn't always like this, not before AI got involved.

Terrorist organisations used advanced AI to destabilise world governments and drain them of all their money—the goliaths of big oil and pharma reared their ugly heads to offer help. In exchange for this, they got Midway City, where you work as a gun for hire. It may be a really cool premise, but it's also kind of uncomfortable.

Best of the best

The Dark Urge, from Baldur's Gate 3, looks towards his accursed claws with self-disdain.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

2025 games: Upcoming releases
Best PC games: All-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

"We had the idea before ChatGPT was even a thing, before Sam Altman revolutionised this entire space," 10 Chambers co-founder Simon Viklund told PC Gamer. "When that all exploded, we thought, 'This is so good'. This just markets itself because people won't have a hard time imagining this being where we're heading. I still say in the presentation that it all begins in the 2030s, but really it feels like it's already begun."

"The idea essentially is to have a backstory that feels like we're seeing the proof of it already. We're not making claims about where it leads, but we're making claims about things that are possible."

AI keeps on muscling its way into our personal lives, whether through irritating Google Docs pop-ups or trends that are devoid of any creativity, like the Studio Ghibli AI image converter. But living in a digital age doesn't just present us with irritating obstacles—there have also been some serious cyber attacks as of late.

Image 1 of 2
Shooting at enemies amid small fires
(Image credit: 10 Chambers)

"It's a bit scary, because everything's digital now," Viklund says. "We had a huge leak in January in Sweden with all of the sports clubs for kids. All the information about the parents' names and the children's names, and sometimes illnesses or diagnoses for the kids. They threatened to leak it, and now they've done that.

"I just read an article before this interview, it's very good information for people who want to phish and contact people, because they know the parents' names and the children's names. They can set up social engineering situations, it's super scary."

They get a little bit of a life lesson about just how shitty the world is.

Simon Viklund, 10 Chambers co-founder

Den of Wolves is primarily a heist game where you can have fun collecting cool sci-fi gadgets and working together with friends to complete missions, and while you don't have to pay a ton of attention to the underlying story, it's still there for people who want to reflect.

"I mean, it's escapism," Viklund says. "We don't want to put too much of a heavy burden on people's minds by reminding them of how bad the world is. We're not making satire of late stage capitalism, because you can just look at real world stories of what companies do in the name of corporate greed, and it sort of satirises itself because it's so freaking evil. But I would like actually to inject a little bit of that in the game."

Viklund points out how many of the missions that you take on in Den of Wolves have some real inspiration, especially when it comes to infiltrating a company to get some dirt on their CEO. "It could be that they're leaking some chemicals into a river in South America. We could take something that has actually happened, just changing the names of the corporations, but have it as a nugget in the game for those who want to Google it, and find out more. They get a little bit of a life lesson about just how shitty the world is."

The horrors of AI are inescapable, even in multiplayer heist games. But that reality check isn't necessarily a bad thing—I found it to be quite healthy to reflect on the follies of man and the consequences of greed while forcing my team to head back into a firefight to grab the last loot bag for no other reason than I like collecting trinkets.

Elie Gould
Elie Gould
News Writer

Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about fps
Four heisters standing together

'It's easy to play with other people': Den of Wolves devs confirm that you don't have to talk to your teammates at all to be able to complete missions
Four heisters standing together

Ex-Payday 2 devs think they've solved the problem of player in-fighting for their next co-op heist game: 'The bar is low'
Steel Hunters hands-on

Mecha Break competitor Steel Hunters releases in early access on Steam this week, offering a slower, more tactical free-to-play mech game
See more latest
Most Popular
Steel Hunters hands-on
Mecha Break competitor Steel Hunters releases in early access on Steam this week, offering a slower, more tactical free-to-play mech game
A chemist in a hazmat suit near a workbench
Schedule 1 roadmap: future plans for the drug-dealing sim include a 'classic fishing minigame,' plus 'parkour' and 'heroin'
Young Inzoi woman sitting on a heavenly throne, staring down upon the mortal world she&#039;s left behind
Inzoi hotfix stops your zois from dying too young, as long as nothing awful happens to them
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor
Not just crumbs in the CPU socket: Over 100 AMD 9800X3D chips are now reported to have gone pop and the most by far have died in ASRock motherboards
Four heisters standing together
'It's easy to play with other people': Den of Wolves devs confirm that you don't have to talk to your teammates at all to be able to complete missions
Four heisters standing together
Ex-Payday 2 devs think they've solved the problem of player in-fighting for their next co-op heist game: 'The bar is low'
schedule 1 game
Schedule 1 just got its 5th patch, teaching its blackjack dealers to no longer let you look at their cards and promising a full-on '1st content update' this weekend
A photo of a PC with HP Omen components in it
HP Omen is now making upgrade options, like fans and PSUs, and it makes the gaming PC builder in me quite happy
GTA 6
Oh, you tease—we don't know when exactly GTA 6 is coming out because Take-Two's CEO wants 'to maintain the anticipation'
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 mod for Stardew, including pixel art Astarion
After Swen Vincke wagged his finger at a Wizards of the Coast DMCA, Stardew's Baldur's Gate 3 mod is back online