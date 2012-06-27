Popular

ShootMania Storm trailer hops between perspectives of hopping frags

By

shootmania

We're all doomed if bunnies ever figure out how to use guns -- walking and running are pitifully useless tactics against hopping, as you can see in the latest ShootMania Storm trailer. It's actually showing off replays, and I especially like the freeze-frame disintegration deaths, which momentarily capture the surprise and disappointment of being killed.

These ShootMania trailers are doing a good job of reminding me how much fun after-work Unreal Tournament 2004 instagib sessions could be. Those battles create a very refined arc of fun: anticipation of the match, tension as the scores rise, and in one final second, release through victory or defeat. There are a lot of facets to ShootMania , but I'm most interested in how well it appears to capture that pacing.

Tyler Wilde

Tyler has been writing about and editing writing about games for over 10 years. When he's not organizing his inbox, you can find him attempting to aerial in Rocket League, playing medic in Battlefield 1, or spending hours in RPG character creation screens instead of actually playing them.
See comments