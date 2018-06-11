Popular

See an exclusive new trailer from Two Point Hospital

See unseen room types and illnesses in this feature-packed trailer.

At the PC Gaming Show, Two Point Studios showed off over three minutes of brand new footage of Two Point Hospital, including new illnesses and rooms that players will discover in the game. These include 'turtle head', where a patient's head gets stuck inside their body and has to be pulled out. As ever, though, rather than being a harrowing procedure, the animation makes healthcare seem fun. 

Then we see monobrow, which you might think is a simple matter of having a shave in your eyebrow area. Not so. This monobrow will give birth to little monobeasts, who will then get stuck under objects, and will have to be shot on sight with your mouse. They could be hiding anyway, so get ready to lift a lot of your hospital furniture to find the bastards.

Two Point Hospital doesn't have a release date, but we're expecting it later this year. Check out my preview for more details on the game. I've played the first hour of it, and it makes a great first impression. 

