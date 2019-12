[bcvideo id="1113947983001"]

Funcom announced The Secret World release date yesterday, and to celebrate they've released another of their lovely CGI trailers. This one sees several of the characters from the previous videos, including milkshake katana girl and pub toilet wizard , team up against an enormous tentacled monstrosity in a gorgeous ruined city.

The Secret World will be released in April 2012. Beta registrations start next week on the 26th of August.