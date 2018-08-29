Scum is already Devolver's biggest launch ever

And SCUM is already our biggest launch ever. Congrats to @Gamepires!August 29, 2018

Early Access survival game Scum only just launched at 9 AM this morning, but it's already become Devolver Digitial's biggest launch to date. While Devolver wouldn't share any numbers with me (not a surprise), a peek at the Steam Stats page shows Scum is already in the top 10 games by concurrent playercount. As of this moment, there are just under 50,000 people playing.

I've been playing too, exploring the crafting, zombies, cannibalism, and extremely gross bodily functions of Scum, which include not just pooping but super-pooping. Tyler also previewed some of the higher functions of Scum's complex menus, meters, and tooth counters back in April.