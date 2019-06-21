Scum adds playable female characters with their very own sliders

Scum, the multiplayer survival game with an oddly specific focus on dicks, finally has playable female characters. Introduced in today's Maneater update, the first iteration of women prisoners is still somewhat limited compared to the male characters, but they do have one thing in common.

"Just like our male prisoners have a penis slider, our female prisoners have a breast slider. It works the same way for both," developer Gamepires explained. "At the moment there are still no tattoos on our ladies! Don't panic, though, because we're adding them ASAP, time wasn't on our side and we had to prioritize."

Female characters currently have three head variants to choose from, and there are "also some really neat things we'd like you to discover by yourself," the studio wrote. That could include an "uncensored" version of the new in-game models (because of course it does), although "you're on your own when it comes to finding it," the studio wrote.

The update also promises significant performance improvements that should dramatically cut down on lag and FPS drops, particularly on lower-end CPUs and higher-end GPUs. The first iteration of base-building is in place with "simple defenses and some functional items," although for now they can only be built in certain areas (no building in cities or bases), and the inventory system has been overhauled, which will improve performance and make it easier for developers to implement new features in the future.

The new Mission System teased earlier this year is live, which is a pretty big thing, and features a tutorial mission so new players can get into the action more quickly. Cars are finally repairable following the update, beards can be grown (each head type has its own hairstyle), and there are now safe zones, complete with discos featuring music from F.O.R.M. and "better security than our servers."

The update also fixes a handful of bugs, adds a new page to the ongoing Scum comic, and asks players to "be kind and leave some fresh water outside for animals" now that summer is here. Unfortunately, the release of the Maneater update means another server wipe, but the good news is that it also hits pause on a previously-announced plan to boost the price of the game with this update: For now, Scum will continue to be available for $20/£16/€17.