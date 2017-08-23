Score a Lenovo 15.6-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1060 for $1,080

Long gone are the days when a gaming laptop routinely commanded a king's ransom. That's especially true if you can catch one on sale, as is the case with Lenovo's Legion Y520.

Normally priced at $1,400, the Legion Y520 can be had be had for $1,080 after applying promo code GAMESCOM20.

There is just one configuration available at this price, though it's a decent one. The Y520 that is on sale has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display powered by an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card. Unfortunately this version of the 1060 is the one with 3GB of GDDR5 memory instead of 6GB, but it's better than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, which is the only other GPU Lenovo offers on this series.

For storage, Lenovo paired a 128GB PCIe SSD with a 1TB (5,400 RPM) HDD. There is also a 4-in-1 memory card reader, along with a USB 3.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 port, HDMI output, GbE LAN, and separate headphone and microphone jacks.

Wireless connectivity includes 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 support.

You can grab the laptop at a discount here.

