Save £50 on this Razer Nari wireless gaming headset

Razer is a brand that is widely known for its sleek selection of PC peripherals and if you happen to be on the lookout for a new gaming headset, you could do a lot worse than the Razer Nari wireless. It's not a cheap headset by any stretch but this deal on Amazon takes some of the sting out of the premium price, knocking it down to just £99—that's a £50 saving on its listed RRP.

The Razer Nari wireless gaming headset boasts THX Spatial Audio (essentially, virtual 7.1 surround sound), a retractable mic, integrated audio controls and an average of 20 hours battery life. It offers a lightweight and adjustable headband with swivelling, gel-infused ear cups which should mean a comfortable fit for even the lengthiest gaming sessions. As for connectivity, the Nari uses a 2.4GHz plug-and-play wireless USB adapter.

Not to be confused with the Ultimate—which, coincidentally, scored 93/100 in our review—the Razer Nari wireless is a solid choice if you're looking to upgrade. The only difference between this model and the Ultimate is that this one lacks Razer's Hypersense haptic technology. As far as sound quality goes, they're pretty much identical.

