Save £489 on the Razer Blade 15 this Cyber Monday

After the fiasco that was Black Friday, now Cyber Monday is upon us. And, it'll comfort you to know there are still some goodies left. Among them, we've managed to sift out some nice gaming laptops, like this one: the 2020 model Razer Blade 15 at a cushty £1,349.99 on Ebuyer (all this deals talk has me chatting like Dell-boy).

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Cyber Monday bargains.

This one comes packing a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, along with an RTX 2060. And, while it feels a bit strange to be recommending a laptop with a lower-end RTX card for over £1,000, especially when you can get an RTX 2070 laptop for less, this is a Razer Blade—a very sharp contender. It's managed to snag the top spot in our best gaming laptop guide, so it's probably worth a look.

According to our Dave, regardless of the configuration, these machines are just "frickin' lush." Sure, there are some gripes with the keyboard layout, and lack of num-pad, but if these things don't bother you, there's not much else to complain about—bar the usual price. These models not only have much-improved battery life from the previous models, they also boast ridiculously good build quality.

Razer Blade 15 | Intel Core i7 | RTX 2060 | £1,839 £1,349.99 on Ebuyer (save £489)

This is the 2020 model—the one at the very top of our best gaming laptops list. While this config doesn't feature the most incredible graphics card out there, its still RTX-on. And it's complemented nicely by the 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, with a nifty 16GB RAM, and 512 GB SSD to top it all off. What's more, these laptops are of unparalleled build quality, and are just super stylish. You could even get away with using one as a work laptop, without coming across too edgy.

The 512 GB SSD may not sound like much today, considering the install sizes of many games, but if you only need a few games downloaded at once, the 10th gen CPU and 16GB RAM should help them run pretty nicely on high-ultra settings, without dropping below 60FPS—further ensured by the laptops baseline 1080p screen. Plus, the panel is running at a sweet 144Hz, so that does it some favours. And, at £489 below the usual asking price of £1,839, that's a bargain for a Blade.