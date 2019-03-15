Save £250 on one of Acer's Predator 1ms, 240Hz monitors with G-sync (UK only)

If you're thinking about getting a new monitor that both won't break the bank and is very well specced for gaming, then this deal could well be for you. In fact, I'd wager it is. You can get the 27-inch Acer Predator XB272 for just £399 at Amazon—that's a saving of nearly 40 percent on a screen that does 1ms response time and has a 240Hz refresh rate. Two Acer Predator monitors sit handsomely in our best gaming monitor list and our best 4K monitor for gaming list so you can trust the name and rep.

Acer Predator XB272 | £399 (save £251)

This great deal will save you a lot of cash and bag you a monitor with a lot of high-tier tech and features.View Deal

In terms of specifics, I'll get right to it as this monitor has gaming pedigree written all over it, figuratively. It has a 1ms response time for fast twitchy battle royales and shooters; a full HD panel that'll present you with glorious picture quality; and a staggering 240Hz refresh rate which is truly one of the highest going—this will make your games seriously smooth—and it teams this with Nvidia's G-Sync and Ultra Low motion Blur techs too. Sure, it's a TN screen and not IPS, but at this price it's tricky to grumble too much. This particular screen dropped a little lower during Black Friday last year, but we've not seen it this cheap since.