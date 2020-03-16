Save $65 on Corsair's Void Pro RGB Wireless SE gaming headset

Corsair's Void Pro RGB SE Wireless gaming headset has fallen to a new low. It's currently marked down to $64.99 on Corsair's website, which is half off its list price and $47.01 below the standard going rate on Amazon.

The SE (Special Edition) model is the same as the Void Pro RGB Wireless, except it comes in bright yellow. Regardless of the color option, the Void Pro RGB Wireless is a Dolby 7.1-channel headset with large, custom-tuned 50mm drivers and a unidirectional noise-cancelling microphone.

According to Corsair, this headset has a wireless range of up to 40 feet. The company also says users can expect up to 16 hours of battery life before needing to recharge the headset.

If you're not into the bright yellow color scheme, you can find the white model on Amazon for $69.99 right now. Likewise, the carbon black model is on sale for $79.99.