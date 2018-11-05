Save $450 on this 17-inch 144Hz G-Sync laptop with a 6-core CPU and GTX 1070

You don't have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to score a deal on hardware. That's evidenced by a nice discount available at HP for a customizable Omen gaming laptop with a 144Hz display that supports G-Sync.

There is a bit of tweaking involved. When you hit the product page, click the customize button and bump the processor + GPU option to a Core i7-8750H and and GeForce GTX 1070. This adds $250 to the tally. Next, navigate a few categories below and upgrade the storage to the 128GB M.2 NVMe + 1TB HDD option, which is a $50 upgrade.

This brings the tally to $1,599.99, which isn't terrible for the hardware selection (it also comes with 16GB of RAM). However, if you use coupon code 25GAMER at check, it will drop the price down to $1,349.99, saving you $450 over the list price.

Feel free to play around with different configurations, such as more storage or, if desired, upgrading to the 4K display option.

