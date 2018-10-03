Save 20% on most Corsair products this week

If you're need of a new keyboard or mouse, now is a good time to head to Corsair and browse through it's inventory. Almost everything in stock is available for a 20 percent discount right now.

You need to enter coupon code BUNDLE2018 at checkout to score the hefty discount. Corsair is billing it as a sitewide code, though there are a few restrictions. It doesn't work on memory (bummer!), Corsair One systems, displays, and products that are already on sale.

That said, it does work with Corsair's large selection of peripherals. Here are a few examples:

There are plenty of other items that the coupon code works with, some of which we imagine will sell out faster than others (storage and cooling, probably). It works with multiple items as well.

Head over the Corsair's website and see what you find.

