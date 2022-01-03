Samsung shows world's first 4k 240Hz gaming monitor before CES

Audio player loading…

We’re just a few days out from the start of CES 2022 and the little trickles of tech news are still rolling in before the official event. This time it’s Samsung, and the tech giant is dishing out another one of it’s impressively ultra curved monitors.

The Odyssey Neo G8 is Samsung’s brand new 16:9 curved gaming monitor, which is set to be unveiled properly during the company’s CES show. Keeping in line with the excellent yet expensive Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming monitor, this screen has the same intense 1000R curve but on a smaller 32-inch panel. Most other curved monitors are at least 1500R which is a considerable difference when used in person.

It also uses the same Quantum Mini LED tech that gives the Neo G9 the impressive brightness getting up to 2,000 nits which works with what Samsung is calling “Quantum HDR 2000”. Samsung claims that this combined with the way brightness is controlled give the screen the industry’s highest 1,000,000:1 fixed contrast ratio which provides more details and blacker blacks.

What’s new about the Odyssey Neo G8 is it’s a 4k screen that supports a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Samsung claims this is the first to be able to do so. The Neo G9 Odyssey only had 5,120 x 1,440 or “QHD Plus” resolution, whereas the Neo G8 is boasting full 4k with 3,840 x 2,160. It also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync, as you’d expect for a gaming monitor that will likely cost as much as this one.

The monitor is expected to have 1 1.4 DisplayPort as well as 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, so if you’re in need of new cables make sure to read those HDMI specs extra carefully. There are funky LEDs that can pick up on your screen colours and match the monitor to them, and the ability to automatically detect sources and switch between them. It looks like the Odyssey Neo G8 is going to be an absolute gaming beast with a price to match, but we’ll have to wait for the official CES conference to find out more.