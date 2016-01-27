Samorost 3 system requirements revealed

The whimsical point-and-click adventure Samorost, released in 2003, and the 2005 sequel Samorost 2, were “small web games,” developer Amanita Design explained on the newly-live Steam page for the upcoming Samorost 3. The third game in the series, however, “is our biggest and most ambitious project up to date.” Given that its past work includes the delightful Machinarium and Botanicula, that points to some pretty big changes on the way.

But while the scale of the game will be dramatically increased—it's been in development for five years—the basic premise is essentially the same. You, a little space gnome, discover a magical flute that fell from the sky, which you'll use to build a spaceship, fly to and explore five planets and four moons, and solve various sorts of puzzles and mysteries, including where this crazy flute came from.

The system requirements are, predictably, quite light. This is the minimum requirement, but no recommended specification is listed because, simply put, if you can play it, you can play it.

OS: Windows XP, 7, 8, 10

Windows XP, 7, 8, 10 Processor: 1.7 GHz Dual Core

1.7 GHz Dual Core Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 4000

Intel HD 4000 Storage: 1 GB available space

1 GB available space Additional Notes: Mouse recommended

There's currently no release date for Samorost 3, but if you haven't yet sampled its predecessors and want to get a feel for what it's all about, the original Samorost is still playable online, as is a demo for Samorost 2.