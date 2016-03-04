Rumour busted: Alan Wake's Return trademark is not for a new game

The excitement around here ratcheted up noticeably when word went out that Remedy might, maybe, be thinking about getting to work on a new Alan Wake game. The first hint was dropped by way of an application for a trademark on something called “Alan Wake's Return,” and the theory firmed up with the discovery of an “Alan Wake's Return” video in a preview of Remedy's upcoming Quantum Break.

It all seemed so clear—until Remedy Creative Director (and original Max Payne face) Sam Lake told Kotaku UK that the trademark isn't for a new game, but for the live-action television series that will appear in Quantum Break.

“A big part of the trademarking process all in all is the legalities of it," Lake said. "Just making sure everything is covered." Remedy is “exploring possibilities and concepting different things,” he added, “but lots needs to click into place for anything to happen.”

And anything can happen—remember, there was a time when the original Alan Wake wasn't going to make it to the PC, nor was Quantum Break for that matter—but right now, Lake said, there's “no real news about anything future Alan Wake-related." Sorry, folks.