Remedy say Alan Wake PC cancellation wasn't their decision

Finnish developers Remedy have been talking at GDC about the challenges of creating an entirely new engine for Alan Wake. Before Alan Wake, Remedy had specialised in PC-only releases with Death Rally, Max Payne and Max Payne 2. The Max Payne games were eventually ported to consoles by Rockstar. An exclusivity deal with Microsoft put an end to the PS3 version of the game. Later, the PC version was also cancelled.

The reasons for the PC cancellation weren't discussed in the presentation, but CVG caught up with Remedy boss Markus Maki after the event to ask him about the decision. He said "I can't really discuss that," adding "I will say that it wasn't a technological call. And it wasn't made in Finland" - where Remedy are based.