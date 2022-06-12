Rotwood is a co-op hack-and-slash from the makers of Don't Starve

Audio player loading…

Thanks to the PC Gaming Show, we now have our first look at the next game from Klei Interactive, creator of Don't Starve and Invisible, Inc. In a trailer that debuted at the show, we're treated to the first footage of Rotwood, a new co-op hack-and-slash dungeon crawler.

Based on what we see in the trailer, it feels reminiscent of beat-'em-ups in the style of Streets of Rage—albeit both more cartoony and more swampy. Intrepid heroes bash through colourful, corrupted critters, utilising flashy spells and powerful attacks. There's a real Saturday morning cartoon vibe, especially from the soundtrack that accompanies the action.

Plenty of player characters are shown off too—a motley crew of animals working to save the rot-afflicted woods. There's a hint of character customisation, too, as the head of a giant, mutated frog becomes a pumpkin-like helmet for one of our fighters. Players will gather what remains from the battlefield and use it to forge a safe haven for their friends.

In addition to the new game, Klei is continuing work on its back catalogue. Don't Starve Together is currently celebrating its second annual Midsummer Cawnival, and will soon launch a beta for its next big content update. The studio is also turning its hand to publishing, with Chump Squad's satirical puzzler Lab Rat and Sparkypants' fantasy school sim Mind Over Magic both due in 2023.

As for Rotwood, it's due out in 2023. Ish. Maybe 2024. We'll see.