Rockstar's back catalogue gets the Steam sale treatment this weekend

Get GTA V, LA Noire and more on the cheap.

If you fancy a weekend of daylight bank robbery, Grand Theft Auto 5 is available with a 33 percent discount ($40.19 / £26.79 / AU$50.24) this weekend on Steam, as part of Rockstar's weekend sale. Naturally enough, GTA 5 isn't the only game on offer: pretty much every game in the studio's catalogue is available.

That includes older entries in the GTA series, as well as LA Noire, all the Max Payne games, Bully, and Midnight Club 2. Most games are available as part of bigger bundles, and DLC and season passes are up for grabs as well. Go forth and scroll

Relatedly, there are a couple of other sale campaigns happening on Steam this weekend: Big Pharma is available with a 66% discount, meaning you can snap it up for a meagre $8.99. Meanwhile, publisher Iceberg Interactive is having a big sale on its catalogue, including titles like Starpoint Gemini, Horizon and Gas Guzzlers, among others.

