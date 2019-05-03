Riot has revealed a 90-day plan to tackle diversity and inclusion

Facing lawsuits from employees, a possible walkout and last year's report that claimed the company had a culture of sexism, Riot has committed to a series of changes. They're part of a 90-day plan to make the company more diverse and inclusive.

After Kotaku's report in November, Riot eventually issued an apology and promised improvements, later hiring a Chief Diversity Officer and updating its company values.

Two women have been stopped from taking Riot to court, however, because of mandatory arbitration agreements that they signed as part of their employment contract. Their lawyer claimed that the clause served to "silence the voices of individuals" by forcing them into arbitration without a judge or jury.

While it won't come into effect until after current litigation is resolved, Riot has decided to make mandatory arbitration opt-out for individual sexual harassment and sexual assault claims, but only for new employees. It could also be expanded to allow all current employees to opt-out, and for more than just sexual harassment and assault.

Its an improvement, but it still puts the responsibility on the employee to opt-out. Riot acknowledges that it won't please all of its employees. "We understand and respect Rioters who choose to protest this decision on Monday, and admire their conviction and willingness to stand up for their beliefs," the company said in a statement today.

Riot also broke down what happens with arbitration. The costs of the third-party arbitrator are covered by Riot, either party can reject an arbitrator, there's no confidentiality clause and the agreement doesn't put a cap on damages awarded.

The 90-day plan is split into milestones at 30, 60 and 90 days and includes things like new processes for interviewing, anti-harassment training and a pay equality analysis. There are 13 objectives in total, though quite a few of them overlap. You can check out the full list here.