Riot Games hires its first Chief Diversity Officer

Six months after an in-depth Kotaku report revealed a pervasive "bro culture" at League of Legends studio Riot Games, the company has hired Angela Roseboro, formerly of Dropbox, as its first Chief Diversity Officer. Roseboro will oversee all diversity and inclusion activities at the studio, as well as the creation of new programs aimed at encouraging a more inclusive culture, and will "lead the recruiting team in driving inclusivity in Riot’s hiring and talent sourcing processes."

"I've had the opportunity to meet some incredible Rioters who are passionate about creating a culture where everyone thrives together. I was so taken by the heart and soul of this company and—in spite of setbacks or hurdles—I'm excited to be part of this journey," Roseboro said in a statement. "I can't wait to get started and to do my part to make sure we have a culture that embraces the uniqueness of every Rioter and a community where everyone feels a sense of belonging."

Riot posted an update on "Diversity, Inclusion, and Riot Culture" earlier this week, detailing the efforts it's made so far to improve its workplace culture. That includes "revisiting cultural definitions" at the studio, bringing in third-party consultants to make recommendations and audit performances, improving its internal investigation processes, and improving its recruiting, training, and education systems.

The studio also said that it's already investigated and acted on "dozens of new claims" since the initial allegations were made public, "and took appropriate action in each case, including cutting ties with Rioters at almost all levels of the company where appropriate."

Prior to joining Riot, Roseboro served a similar role at Dropbox as the company's Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. "We’ve been searching for the right person to help us become a positive force for D&I in our industry and beyond, and I’m thrilled to welcome Angela to the team," Riot chief people officer Emily Winkle said. "I know I speak for the entire Riot leadership team when I say that we can’t wait for her to start."

In September 2018, Riot hired former Uber senior vice president of leadership and strategy Frances Frei to help guide the company's internal changes. Riot was sued in November 2018 over allegations of gender discrimination.