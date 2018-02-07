Retro cartoon adventure Crossing Souls gets a free demo

Crossing Souls is an action-adventure game styled after '80s cartoons like He-Man and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It's due out a week from today on February 13, and developer Fourattic is giving out free samples on Steam through a fairly sizable demo. It covers "the first few hours" of the game and introduces main characters Chris, Joe, Charlene, Kevin and Matthew, the studio says.

Crossing Souls was first revealed when its Kickstarter launched in November 2014. After the Kickstarter's successful conclusion, Fourattic went relatively silent for some time, but things picked up again last October when the studio returned bearing a nearly-finished game.

Fourattic have been much more active ever since and released a behind-the-scenes documentary just last week. Two critical pieces of information came from the documentary. Firstly, the studio is called Fourattic because it was formed by four dudes working in an attic. Secondly, those dudes are no longer working in an attic. They've since opened an indie studio in their hometown in Spain—whose government recently approved a $7.8 million grant for indie developers.