Remedy says Quantum Break on Windows 10 has not been abandoned

It came as a real surprise earlier this week when Remedy announced that Quantum Break, a high-profile Windows 10 exclusive, was in fact no longer Windows 10 exclusive at all, and would be heading to Steam—and DirectX 11—in September. But later in the day, Thomas Puha, Remedy's head of communications, caused a furor when he implied that, instead of coexisting peacefully with the new version, the Windows 10 version of the game was being abandoned.

@sabin1981 @QuantumBreak sorry to hear you are having problems. Its unlikely we release another Win10 patch.August 11, 2016

The Windows Store isn't exactly the favorite destination of PC gamers everywhere, but even so the reaction to Puha's tweet was pretty strongly negative. People had paid full price for the game, after all, and now it seemed as though they were being left behind because they made the mistake of purchasing it from the wrong digital store. That led to a clarification of what's actually happening in a series of tweets posted earlier today.

“Updates made to QB on Steam will also be released for the Win10 version and vice versa. That should be a given,” Puha wrote. "Apologies for the confusion caused. We are not leaving one version behind for another. Parity is important. Again, I'd think that's a given. We'll talk more details later down the line.”

He's right, it should have been a given—It would be beyond foolish to abandon the game's original platform, and I can't imagine any reality in which Microsoft would let something like that to happen anyway. (Still, his original statement was easy to read as meaning no more patches would be coming to the Windows Store version). Quantum Break may not have been a huge seller on the Windows Store, but allowing it to wither on the vine while the Steam version gets support would be like shooting yourself in both feet, and then posting pictures of the bullet holes on Instagram.

So there you have it: Your Windows 10 edition is secure. Quantum Break is scheduled to hit Steam (and retail, too, if boxed collector's editions are your thing) on September 14.