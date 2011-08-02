Red Orchestra 2 now available for pre-purchase on Steam, bonuses detailed

Preceding the game's August 30 release, Red Orchestra 2 is up for pre-sale on Steam . Tripwire also revealed a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, currently discounted at $44.99, that includes access to the "final phase" of the RO2 beta, instant unlocks of four weapons, along with two TF2 hats and two Killing Floor skins.

Buy Red Orchestra 2 on Steam here.

If you own Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45, you'll get...



20% off the game's price (as opposed to the current 10% pre-order sale)



Special in-game item - Russian Guards Badge and German Close Combat Badge



Day 1 unlock of the Kar98 and Mosin rifle bayonets



If you buy the Steam Digital Deluxe Edition, you'll get...