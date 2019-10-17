Red Dead Redemption 2's first PC trailer shows the beauty of the open country

As you might have heard, Red Dead Redemption 2 is heading to PC. But what, exactly, will the PC version look like? Rockstar has answered that question in the form of a minute long montage—available in 4K, at 60fps—of beautiful countryside set to protagonist Arthur Morgan's gruff, scattered musings about freedom and civilisation and, y'know, cowboy stuff.

There's none of the action that typifies the game's main missions. Instead, this is a reflective slice of the flora and fauna you'll run in to as you explore Red Dead Redemption 2's massive open world, from the snowy mountains of the West Grizzlies and the plains of the Heartlands, to the swamps of Lemoyne county and the seedy bustle of Saint Denis. Despite having already put many hours into the console version of the game, the tone of the trailer sure makes me keen to lose myself in that world once again.

Unsurprisingly, the game has been enhanced for the PC, not just with additional singleplayer stuff, but also a suite of graphical enhancements, including:

Increased draw distance

"Higher quality" global illumination and ambient occlusion

"Improved" snow trails

"Improved" reflections and higher resolution shadows

Tessellated tree textures

"Improved" grass and fur textures

HDR support

Unlocked resolution (4K and higher)

Ultrawide aspect ratio and multi-monitor support

Unlocked framerate

Despite all that, the system requirements look pretty reasonable—as long as you've got the space for 150GB of videogame.

Red Dead Redemption 2 arrives on PC on November 5 on both the Rockstar Game Launcher and Epic Games Store. A Steam release will follow in December.