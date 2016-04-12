Watch Broken Sword creator Charles Cecil's PCG Weekender presentation

At last month's PC Gamer Weekender, we were lucky enough to have a few legends of game design knocking around. They included adventure guru Charles Cecil, founder of Revolution and creator of the much loved Broken Sword series. We weren't going to let knowledge like that be lost to the ages, so here's the presentation for you to catch up on.

In the 40-minute talk, including the Q&A session, Cecil explores the adventure games that he's written and how the industry has changed since the days when he was going toe-to-toe with LucasArts and Sierra.