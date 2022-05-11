Razer's new wireless Viper V2 Pro mouse is lighter than ever

Audio player loading…

Razer has released the successor to one of our favourite series of lightweight gaming mice of the past few years, the Viper. These mice are known for having a light profile that's easy to move despite the long battery life. It looks like the new Viper V2 Pro is set to follow in those footsteps, but with a few new features that look very interesting.

The first is a brand new sensor Razer is calling the Focus Pro 30k Optical sensor. It's boasting a resolution accuracy of 99.8% and has AI further boosting its functionality with Smart Tracking, Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut-off. That last one allows the user to adjust the height at which the mouse needs to be lifted, which is especially handy for twitchy flick shooting.

This sensor news is pretty huge given the previous 20k version was already receiving heaps of praise. At the time of review, for the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, we found it one of the best we've ever seen. The idea that Razer have upped this to a 30k optical sensor and have additional software means this could really be one of the most accurate wireless mice we've ever seen. Though we'll definitely need to test one before coming to that conclusion.

The Viper V2 Pro is also 20% lighter than the previous Viper weighing in at 58 grams. The Razer Viper 8KHz weighs 71g and makes it into our list of favourite lightweight gaming mice. Even our absolute favourite lightweight mouse, the SteelSeries Aerox 3 weighs in at 66g. It will be interesting to see if players notice the recent weight loss from the Viper series.

One of the few complaints we've had with previous Viper series mice is that the clicks can feel a bit touchy, or potentially even flimsy. The Viper V2 Pro is looking to do better with the new Gen 3 Razer Optical Mouse Switches. They're rated for 90 million clicks, and claim to avoid double clicking and debounce delays, so hopefully they feel like a significant improvement.

As expected this fancy new mouse also comes with a price tag to match. The Viper series has always been on the more expensive side, and the Viper V2 Pro is retailing for $149 USD or $259.95 AUD. That's a pretty penny for a mouse, but with that 30K optical sensor and lightweight form, the Viper V2 Pro may prove worthy.