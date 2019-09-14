Randy Pitchford says Borderlands 3 has twice as many players on PC as Borderlands 2 did

Borderlands 3 launched on September 13, and I don't know about you but my Twitter feed is full of people talking about it (and pictures of dogs, obviously). People having opinions about a game doesn't necessarily translate into people playing it, but according to Gearbox CEO and part-time magician Randy Pitchford, "the launch day peak concurrent players of Borderlands 3 is about *twice-as-high* as the all time peak concurrent players of Borderlands 2."

That's on PC of course. According to Steamcharts, Borderlands 2 peaked at 123,596 players when it launched seven years ago, while SteamDB estimates 124,678 players. Double that would be somewhere in the 247,000–249,000 player range. Which is a lot of people trying to figure out where the general challenges menu is hidden (it's on the map but only if you zoom out to galaxy level), and why pressing F doesn't activate boost in vehicles any more (it's the shift key now, you're welcome).

Pitchford followed up by saying, "Best numbers in Gearbox history! No promises, but we *might* be ready for me to try a SHiFT code test with the Golden Key system tomorrow. If we do, it will probably be a time-limited key."

