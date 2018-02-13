QuakeCon 2018 dates announced for August, and the LAN party will double in size

Bethesda has announced the dates for the 23rd Quakecon: it will be held in Dallas, Texas, from August 9-12, and it's returning to the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center where it was held in 2017. Registration isn't available yet, and tickets won't be on sale until April, but in the meantime Bethesda is promising there will be twice the space available for BYOC. That's right, the massive LAN party is getting even bigger.

Over 9,000 fans attended QuakeCon in 2017, according to Bethesda. This year, attendees will get to see "sneak peeks of Bethesda’s upcoming titles and announcements, while also attending a wide array of panels, presentations, tournaments, workshops and exhibits from leading tech companies showcasing the newest gaming accessories and hardware."

Here are some of the cool case mods we saw at last year's QuakeCon, including one that's a replica of Half-Life 2's Citadel. We're looking forward to seeing even more this year.