Come get a code for Quake Champions and play right now (all gone!)

Update: The keys have been claimed! There are still a few to be distributed. Keep an eye out as we may have more to give out in the near future.

Quake Champions is not exactly the Quake we once knew, with character abilities and stats sewn into its giblet-strewn arenas. But as Evan observed when we first took Champions for a spin last year, it's still "one of fastest-paced FPSes ever made." For all that's changed, using near-preternatural reflexes to railgun a rocket-jumper hasn't.

Quake Champions will be free-to-play when it launches—it's currently in Early Access—and Bethesda has kindly provided PC Gamer readers with a chance to get into the free-to-play version early. If you're a PC Gamer Club Legendary member, check your inbox today: you got a code! If not, click the link below and enter your email address for a chance at one of 18,000 Steam keys. It's first come, first serve, and we'll update this post when the codes are gone. It probably won't take long.

(The giveaway has ended)

(Note that Godankey won't store your email address after the raffle is over, and we won't see it.)

If you snag a code, you'll be able to jump into Quake Champions right away, and Bethesda tells us that any progress you make will be retained when it launches. Have fun!