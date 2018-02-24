Put Immortal: Unchained through its paces during this closed Alpha test

A closed Alpha test for Immortal: Unchained, the new action-RPG from Toadman Interactive and Sold Out, will go live early next month.

Running from March 8, 2018 until March 12, the Alpha gives you the opportunity to explore the first two locations of the game, as well as experience the "hardcore" brutality of the combat and gunplay.

The studio purports that Immortal: Unchained is "the first hardcore shooter for the Action-RPG genre", in which you'll need to "guard yourself with a range of unique guns, armor and special weapons as you fight your way across the nine worlds to find the heart of decay."

To get involved, head on over to the official website , sign up, and await your code when the alpha goes live.

"We’re thrilled to offer PC players the first opportunity to go hands-on with Immortal: Unchained next month," said Toadman Interactive CEO, Robin Flodin. "We’re taking player feedback incredibly seriously, and we hope that by putting the game into the hands of hardcore action-RPG fans now, we’ll be able to gather feedback that helps us create an even better title in time for launch, and a game that fans of the genre will truly want to play."

While a formal release date has yet to be confirmed, the game is expected to come to PC via Steam later this year.

"There's a lot of action happening, you have to dodge around, things are shooting at you from every angle, you have your melee weapons as kind of a backup," Flodin told us at last year's PAX West. "It's still very tactical, so you have to think about the resources you have, because even shooting drains your stamina, for example."