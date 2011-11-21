Popular

Prototype 2 trailer tours the zones of New York Zero

By

Prototype 2's beleaguered version of New York City (now New York Zero, for some reason) will be split into three zones labelled according to a traffic light system that ranges from "everything's gravy" to "completely boned." The green zone has trees, and civilians who haven't been infected with an experimental virus. Pedestrians in the yellow zone are less fortunate, and the developers don't even show us what's lurking in the red zone. It's probably safe to assume it's full of puppies and rainbows. We'll find out what's behind the big red door when Prototype 2 is released in April.

