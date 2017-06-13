Popular

Player-controlled zombies mode coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

By

No ETA, but there's a bit of work-in-progress footage to see as the undead invade the battle royale shooter.

A series of tweets this morning has revealed some interesting news for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. A new game mode is in the works that will bring zombies into the battle royale shooter. Not AI zombies, mind you, but player-controlled ones.

The idea is based on a fun idea some Battlegrounds streamers had recently, where they invited crowds of their viewers to join a PUBG match and pretend to be zombies. Four streamers acted as 'survivors' while everyone else roleplayed as the undead: they couldn't use guns or armor, and they could only attack with melee. I looks like developer Bluehole liked the idea, and are making it an official game mode.

Bluehole's lead community manager 'poopieQueen' explained a bit further.

So, this won't be a part of the main game, just an additional game mode. And it sounds like Bluehole isn't halting work on optimization and other improvements just to bring zombies into Battlegrounds. There's currently no ETA on when the mode will arrive. We'll give you more information when we have some.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
See comments