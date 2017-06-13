Player-controlled zombies mode coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Inspired by @PUBGpartners on @Twitch, zombies are coming to PUBG. There's no ETA yet but here's a sneak peek. #PUBGxE3 pic.twitter.com/IKKAZnl4MlJune 13, 2017

A series of tweets this morning has revealed some interesting news for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. A new game mode is in the works that will bring zombies into the battle royale shooter. Not AI zombies, mind you, but player-controlled ones.

The idea is based on a fun idea some Battlegrounds streamers had recently, where they invited crowds of their viewers to join a PUBG match and pretend to be zombies. Four streamers acted as 'survivors' while everyone else roleplayed as the undead: they couldn't use guns or armor, and they could only attack with melee. I looks like developer Bluehole liked the idea, and are making it an official game mode.

Bluehole's lead community manager 'poopieQueen' explained a bit further.

While we're excited about this, I want to assure you that this will NOT mean we will move our focus to new content. Optimization first! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/uxtCspoBCTJune 13, 2017

Player controlled zombies. That is what makes this exciting for us. But again, it won't be in the "base" game. https://t.co/4ai4VUFTavJune 13, 2017

So, this won't be a part of the main game, just an additional game mode. And it sounds like Bluehole isn't halting work on optimization and other improvements just to bring zombies into Battlegrounds. There's currently no ETA on when the mode will arrive. We'll give you more information when we have some.