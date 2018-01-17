Play Crash Force at the PC Gamer Weekender

Crash Force is a mix of super-popular genres—it’s a shooter, it’s an RPG, it’s a multiplayer arena game, it’s a racer, it’s all of these in one—as you float around the battlefield in a hovercraft, taking on all-comers. With high-octane action and deep progression mechanics, it’s one that’s definitely worth a look at the Weekender. The game will be on hand and playable throughout the event.

Ascanio Entertainment itself refers to Crash Force as “Quake, Unreal Tournament, Twisted Metal and Rocket League” all mixed together in one delightful pot. We’d throw a spot of Halo on top of that, too, with the hover-vehicles reminding us of Master Chief and his Ghost-riding exploits.

You can find out more about Crash Force on Ascanio’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts, and if you’re in the mood for trailers and dev diaries about the game, check out the studio’s Youtube account.

As well as Crash Force you’ll be able to see many more speakers, games and booths all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 17-18 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.