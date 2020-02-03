PlatinumGames is teasing something on a new site

Nier Automata developer PlatinumGames seems to be poised to announce something today. This morning, the Platinum Twitter account posted a link to a new site with the hashtag Platinum4. The mystery number is all we've got to go on, so far.

There's not much on the site right now. A brief animation plays, hurling us through stylised stars from the Platinum logo, and then the number appears. It bobs around a bit and flickers, and that's it.

Obviously the only logical conclusion is that Platinum is tired of working on Bayonetta 3 for the Switch and has just jumped straight to 4. It's the only thing that makes sense.

Of course, there's also the mystery game that it teased last year.

"Right now we’re in the middle of designing something that has never been done before," Atsushi Inaba said back in May. "I know a lot of people say that, but the game we’re working on truly is unlike anything else."

Then there's the rumoured PS4 and Switch port of Wonderful 101, expected to appear on Kickstarter. The PC omission is a shame, but Platinum is yet to confirm the rumour.

Whatever it is, we might find out soon. At the bottom of the site is today's date.