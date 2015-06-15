Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 announced

The besuited Peter Moore made a pre-EA conference showing at Microsoft's E3 press conference to announce, among other things, Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2. Why yes, the announcement trailer does use Kenny Loggins' Danger Zone. Why would it be backed by anything else?

Much like XCOM 2, Garden Warfare 2 is set in a world where the bad guys have already won. The Zombies have taken over Suburbia, and its up to the Plants to mount an invasion to take it back.

The original Garden Warfare met with mild approval from our reviewer, gaining a respectable 79%. PvZ: Garden Warfare 2 will be available Spring 2016.