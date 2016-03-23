Planet Coaster enters early bird alpha

Frontier's lavish modernisation of the theme park sim, Planet Coaster, is now available to play if you want to shell out on the early bird alpha.

In keeping with Frontier's history of charging high prices for early entry (and thus, the logic goes, getting serious testers in first) Planet Coaster will cost you £50/$75 from the Frontier store. However, it's due to launch by the end of this year, and pre-orders are going for the much cheaper £20/$30.

Andy got his mitts on Planet Coaster earlier this week and was awed by both the building tools and the simulation itself. Whether you want to run a tight ship or indulge your inner sadist, Planet Coaster could get you there.