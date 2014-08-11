Pillars of Eternity crowdfunding campaign wraps up next week

Believe it or not, the Pillars of Eternity crowdfunding campaign is still underway. Obsidian raised nearly $4 million for the game on Kickstarter , but while that effort came to an end in October 2012 it's still possible to back the project directly through the developer. But not for much longer.

It all comes to a close on August 22, after which you'll only be able to preorder the game at full price. That's also the date on which Obsidian will "lock down" all backer reward tiers, along with any remaining surveys for in-game credits and memorial stones, so it can get on with the manufacturing process. Physical add-ons to existing Pillars of Eternity orders, like mouse pads or playing cards—and yes, you can buy Pillars of Eternity playing cards if that's your thing—will also no longer be available after the 22nd.

The studio clarified a few points about the Pillars of Eternity backer beta as well. It will go live on August 18 exclusively through Steam, but the keys will only be good for the beta version of the game, so players who want a DRM-free version of the final release will still be able to get one. The backer beta will initially be exclusive to Windows, but Mac and Linux versions are expected to follow within a few weeks.

A detailed breakdown of the coming changes is up on Obsidian's Pillars of Eternity website . Barring unforeseen delays, Pillars of Eternity will be out in full this winter.