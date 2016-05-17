Pillars of Eternity 2 is in the works

Obsidian is starting work on Pillars of Eternity 2, CEO Feargus Urquhart revealed in an interview with Gamepressure, although 'revealed' might be too grand.

"Eternity 2 is not announced," Urquhart says, "[but] it seems silly for me not to acknowledge it, though. If someone asks, 'Are you working on it?', I respond, 'Well, wouldn’t you work on it?'. So then they say, 'So you must be working on it', and then I’m like, 'Well, yeah.'"

Urquhart also disclosed that Obsidian might return to crowdfunding for Eternity 2, at which point I winced. I feel like crowdfunding is something a ballsy start-up should wean itself off with the success of its first project. Sure, it's earned the public's trust with an excellent first outing, but it's also earned our money.

That said, Obsidian has a lot going on. Urquhart referenced a third project in addition to this year's Tyranny. No details were offered, but it might be related to an Unreal Engine prototype and the recent addition of celebrated world designer Leonard Boyarsky to the studio.